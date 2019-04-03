More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Bulls edge Wizards 115-114 on Lemon's late free throws
Walt Lemon Jr. has seen much of the world during his professional basketball career. It has taken him to Hungary, Germany, Turkey, Greece and to the G League.
Vikings
Tigers' Boyd carves up Yankees, who lose Tulo to calf strain
The Yankees swung over slider after slider from Matthew Boyd, setting a franchise swing-and-miss record.
Wolves
Young, Collins help Hawks beat Sixers again
Trae Young had 33 points and 12 assists, John Collins added 25 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat Philadelphia 130-122 on Wednesday night, handing the playoff-bound 76ers their second straight loss.
Wild
Wild aims 'to put on a good show' in final two games
We're playing to win," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said Wednesday, the day after the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Sports
Dieng: A good human and player
Gorgui Dieng has two years left on his four-year, $62.8 million contract after this year, and the Wolves — on the hook for two max…