Lynx
Lynx fall to LA 89-85 after honoring Whalen's career
Saturday's loss, the first this season at home for the Lynx, was more of the same for a team that has struggled to find any kind of consistency on offense.
Twins
Ohtani homers off Kikuchi in Angels' 12-3 win over Seattle
Shohei Ohtani homered and singled in his first three major league at-bats against countryman Yusei Kikuchi, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 12-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
Twins
Larnach, Twins' top pick in 2018, starting to settle in
Class A outfielder Trevor Larnach is a student of hitting. "This is a game of failure, but I know I'm getting closer," he said.
Lynx
Lynx rookie Shepard helped off after suffering right knee injury
Jessica Shepard is averaging 4.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She had six points, five assists and four rebounds when she got hurt Saturday, and was a team-best plus-11.
Lynx
Souhan: Want to show support for Whalen? Buy a ticket to women's sports
In the Twin Cities sports market, the average male fan spends more time complaining about his favorite team than recognizing Minnesota as a bastion of women's sports success.