Twins
Pirates take 6-game losing streak into matchup with Brewers
Pittsburgh Pirates (65-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-70, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault…
Twins
Royals look to end 3-game losing streak against Twins
Kansas City Royals (56-98, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (94-59, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Eric…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Braves set to clinch, Cubs try to regroup
A look at what's happening around the majors today:POPPIN'Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves are poised to break out the bubbly, with a magic number…
Gophers
No. 13 Badgers look to avenge '18 loss vs No. 11 Michigan
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun said in July the Badgers were coming for revenge this season.
Vikings
Von Miller still searching for season's first sack
Von Miller has dealt with sack droughts before, but never this early in the season.