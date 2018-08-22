More from Star Tribune
Twins
Rangers go deep twice to back Minor in 4-2 win over A's
Mike Minor pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball to win his fourth straight, Joey Gallo hit his 33rd home run and the Texas Rangers snapped out of their offensive slump to avoid a three-game sweep, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Wednesday.
Vikings
How the Vikings, Iloka struck a deal in warp speed
Just days ago, the Vikings were nowhere on George Iloka's radar. Now, he'll take on an immediate role while reunited with Mike Zimmer.
Twins
Maldonado, White homer as Astros beat Mariner 10-7
Martin Maldonado and Tyler White each homered and had three hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 10-7 on Wednesday night.
Vikings
Ex-Vikings Johnson, Stephen finding fit with Seahawks
As the Seahawks try to keep their defense playing at its traditionally high level despite the absence of five former Pro Bowl selections, a pair of veteran additions from Minnesota along the defensive line could help steady the ship.
Twins
White Sox power way past Twins 7-3
Kyle Gibson gave up three home runs, including a go-ahead shot by Adam Engel in the fifth inning.
