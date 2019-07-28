More from Star Tribune
Ewen, two former U runners make U.S. team for world championships
Hassan Mead and Ben Blankenship join former St. Francis star Maggie Ewen, who won a bronze medal at the U.S. track and field championships, on the American team.
Sports
Regan Smith's record run at world swimming championships
Lakeville 17-year-old Regan Smith set two world records Sunday at the swimming world championships, giving her three for the weekend.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Trade talks heat up, Nats host 1st-place Braves
A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:TRADEWINDSOnly eight games on the schedule, giving contending teams more time to talk about trades. The fourth-place…
MN United
Rookie showing he belongs in Minnesota United's starting lineup
Chase Gasper scores high with his coach for his work in scoreless tie against Vancouver.
Twins
Strasburg wins 7th straight start, Nats beat Dodgers 11-4
Stephen Strasburg tossed seven masterful innings to win his seventh consecutive start, leading the Washington Nationals to an 11-4 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.