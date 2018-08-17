More from Star Tribune
Twins
Goldschmidt homers, Diamondbacks beat Padres 9-4
The Arizona Diamondbacks are making themselves right at home at Petco Park.
Vikings
Redshirt freshmen ready for action after year-long wait
Redshirt freshmen are becoming less common as more players contribute straight out of high school. They still can have an impact, though.That's particularly true on…
Twins
Matt Olson homers in 10th, A's pull within game of Astros
With September approaching, the Oakland Athletics are showing the baseball world what they believed from the start: This group and its young sluggers are ready to make a playoff push.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Urena, Puig appeal bans, deGrom up, Colon party
A look at what's happening around the majors today:JUST A MINUTERecently suspended players Jose Urena and Yasiel Puig are both appealing their punishments and should…
Twins
Machado clubs 2 homers, Dodgers slug past Mariners 11-1
For a welcome change, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the job easy for manager Dave Roberts after a stretch of close games and debatable moves.
