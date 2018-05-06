More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Expansion Golden Knights top Sharks to make conference final
Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves in his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Western Conference Final in their inaugural season after beating the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Game 6 of their second-round series Sunday.
Lynx
Backup guards show they can help Lynx
In the Lynx's first preseason game, a 90-85 loss to Washington in Des Moines, Danielle Robinson and Tanisha Wright displayed what they can do off the bench.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-White Sox game recap
The Twins' Logan Morrison fought off a pitch from lefthander Luis Avilan that landed just inside the right-field foul line for a go-ahead, two-run double with two out in the seventh inning.
Twins
After zero hits through six innings, Twins do enough to win
James Shields, making his 25th career start against the Twins, retired the first 16 hitters he faced and didn't give up a hit until Eduardo Escobar waited on a slow curveball with one out in the seventh inning and served it into right field.
Twins
Mauer's savvy baserunning provides critical run as Twins edge Chicago
Joe Mauer baited the indecisive White Sox, then bolted home from third base with the go-ahead run, leading to the Twins' third consecutive victory.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.