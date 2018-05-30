More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Class of 2020's best players could face giant choice after high school
The momentum to end the one-and-done era in college basketball has begun, and at least two young stars from Minnesota's 2020 graduating class could face this decision: scholarship or the pros.
MN United
Casemiro and Marcelo arrive to complete Brazil squad
Real Madrid teammates Marcelo and Casemiro have arrived at Tottenham's training center to complete Brazil's 23-men World Cup squad.
Vikings
Forbath calls rookie's challenge to Vikings kicking job 'a little shocking'
Kai Forbath once again has competition for the Vikings job, this time from rookie Daniel Carlson. "I've fortunately never lost a competition," the veteran said.
Lynx
Lynx off to worst start since 2010 after last-second loss to Atlanta
Angel McCoughtry put the Dream ahead with a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left leading to the Lynx's third loss in five games to open the season.
Sports
The Latest: Trungelliti's unusual French Open road trip ends
The Latest from the French Open (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.