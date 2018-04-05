More from Star Tribune
Top-seeded Garcia falls to Cornet at Volvo Car Open
Top-seeded Caroline Garcia lost 12 of the last 17 games to fall to French countrywoman Alize Cornet at the Volvo Car Open on Thursday night.
Twins
Twins' starter Santana headed to New York for a checkup
Twins righthander Ervin Santana is expected to head to New York sometime next week for a checkup on his surgically repaired middle finger, and also get cleared to start some sort of throwing program.
Wild
Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season
The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.
Twins
Detour! Bald eagle mistakenly tries to land on Mariners starter
It made for a bizarre sight until the handler raced to the Target Field outfield and retrieved the bald eagle. Videos of the incident quickly went viral.
Minneapolis
The eagle has landed ... on James Paxton's shoulder
The biggest challenge for Seattle left-hander James Paxton at Minnesota's home opener came even before he started pitching on the 38-degree afternoon.
