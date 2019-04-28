More from Star Tribune
Vikings
How will Vikings offense fit all its new pieces together?
Ben Goessling addresses five questions facing the team following its offense-heavy draft in his Vikings Insider.
Vikings
Take a long, deep breath before labeling NFL draft's mutts
Only time will sort out over-the-top draft assessments.
Gophers
Gophers' Angus Flanagan earns share of Big Ten men's golf title
The sophomore tied Allinois' Adrien Dumont de Chassart.
Wild
Avalanche beat Sharks 4-3 to even series at game apiece
Trailing in the second period and in danger of going down 2-0 in the series, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar put his three top scorers back on a line together and got the results he sought.
High Schools
In the shank of the spring prep sports season, much is not settled
If there's a meaty center to the spring season, we're chewing on it now. So, quickly, what is essential to know about each sport so…