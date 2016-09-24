More from Star Tribune
Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
Anze Kopitar broke a third-period tie with a fluke goal and the Los Angeles Kings beat Detroit 4-1 on Thursday night to hand the Red Wings their eighth consecutive defeat.
Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years
Egor Koulechov watched a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss as a freshman at Arizona State.
Results
THURSDAYBadmintonMETROPOLITAN AREA• St. Paul Washington 7, Burnsville 0BASketball • BOYSCLASS 4ASection 3 • Championship• Apple Valley 84, Eastview 69Section 4 • Championship• Cretin-Derham Hall 62,…
Federer, Venus Williams roll into semifinals at Indian Wells
The seniors are rolling into the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open.
