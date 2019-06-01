More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Fowles' double-double helps Lynx defeat Wings, moving to 3-0
Damiris Dantas scored 20 points, Sylvia Fowles added 19 points and 12 rebounds and the new-look Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 70-67. The Lynx haven't allowed their first three opponents to shoot better than 40%.
Twins
Gary Sánchez homers, Yankees beat Red Sox 5-3
Gary Sánchez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Aroldis Chapman escaped trouble in the ninth and the New York Yankees bullpen held tight again to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Saturday night.
Twins
Will Smith's 1st career HR lifts Dodgers over Phillies 4-3
Will Smith hit a towering, tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night in a matchup of division leaders and the two best teams in the National League.
Gophers
Alvelo strikes out 16; Washington tops Oklahoma St 1-0
Taran Alvelo bounced back in a major way on Saturday.
Sports
Ruiz stuns Joshua for heavyweight title at MSG
Andy Ruiz Jr. had six weeks to prepare for the fight of his life.