Joe Panik's RBI single in the eighth broke a 1-1 tie as the Giants beat the Rays 5-1 for their eighth consecutive victory. ... Julio Teheran allowed only one baserunner in a one-hit shutout of the Mets.

Joe Panik's RBI single in the eighth broke a 1-1 tie as the Giants beat the Rays 5-1 for their eighth consecutive victory. ... Julio Teheran allowed only one baserunner in a one-hit shutout of the Mets.