Wisconsin family paints, hides uplifting rocks for others
While walking into the now-closed Pick 'n Save on Janesville's south side more than a year ago, Tasha LaVeen's kids pointed out a colorful rock sitting on a trash can.
Local
Minnesota park honors lives of children gone
Mick Wudinich's son, Jeff, is never far from his mind.
Variety
Wisconsin garage band going strong after more than 50 years
The hearse and trailer used to haul amps, guitars and drum kits have been replaced with a Honda Pilot and a 2002 Chevy S-10 pickup with over 180,000 miles on the odometer.
Minneapolis
Mpls. boy, 7, with special needs forgotten on school bus
Parents say the boy, who has autism spectrum disorder and is nonverbal, was left aboard for hours and they want answers.
National
US Rep. Lewis to hold Minnesota town halls despite threat
Freshman U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis plans to hold his first town halls in Minnesota this weekend despite what his office says was a threat.
