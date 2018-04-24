More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Paynesville grandson charged with first-degree murder in killing of grandparents
Gregory A. Scheel had a long criminal history before being charged with murder.
State + Local
Minn. child welfare workers illegally taking kids out of homes, suit says
In the civil rights suit, attorneys for a group of parents allege that Minnesota's child protection laws are overly broad.
St. Paul
Caregiver who stole from prominent St. Paul philanthropist gets two years in prison
Nicholas Lofquist-Sprangel said he should be ordered to pay restitution and community service instead.
South Metro
Shakopee school board authorizes $2.4 million in cuts, fills vacancy
The board appointed longtime educator Judith Tomczik to fill the vacancy left by Mary Romansky, who resigned last winter.
East Metro
North St. Paul firefighter makes lifesaving grab of infant
Video shot of Sunday's fire captured the baby's rescue from the fire, which damaged an apartment complex but resulted in no fatalities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.