Wild
Eriksson Ek's endurance, instinct earns him extra ice time for Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek always has been known for his defensive awareness, but more opportunity has led to more scoring chances, too.
Loons
Loons lose Danladi, taken by Nashville franchise in MLS expansion draft
Abu Danladi was the Loons' first pick in the 2017 SuperDraft before their first season in MLS. After an impressive rookie season, he was hampered by injuries in 2018.
Gophers
LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia remain atop CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.The selection committee's third…
Gophers
Gophers QB Morgan is in concussion protocol and day-to-day, Fleck confirms
P.J. Fleck didn't offer specifics, but Tanner Morgan's availability will depend on how quickly he proceeds through the steps in the well-established concussion protocol the Gophers athletics department uses.
Sports
Nadal leads Spain to win over Russia in Davis Cup Finals
Rafael Nadal kept Spain's hopes alive, then Marcel Granollers and Feliciano López completed the comeback in the decisive doubles match to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Russia in the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.