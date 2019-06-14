More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Cron's baseball family pedigree helping him fit in nicely
Joe Mauer's replacement at first base might be headed to Cleveland for the All-Star Game.
Twins
Zack Littell is latest reliever to be called up by Twins
Fernando Romero's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of one day.
Twins
Friday's Twins-Kansas City game recap
A quick look at Friday night's victory.
Twins
Hartman: Mauer's local-kid legacy will always stand tall in state
The kid from Cretin-Derham Hall showed over his career why he was worthy of a No. 1 overall draft pick.
Twins
Dodgers rally to beat Cubs 5-3 for 7th straight home win
Rich Hill pitched seven strong innings and singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Friday night for their seventh straight home win.