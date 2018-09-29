More from Star Tribune
Twins
Galvis' double lifts Padres over Diamondbacks 3-2 in 15
Freddy Galvis doubled home the winning run in the 15th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.
Twins
Cano, Maybin lead Mariners over Rangers 12-6
Robinson Cano is trying to make up for lost time, for himself and the Mariners fans.
Golf
The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Vikings
Widespread problems: Many Vikings can be blamed for defensive lapses
Mike Zimmer is presiding over a defensive unit that currently ranks 22nd in the league in points per game and gave up the fourth-most yards in team history on Thursday.
Vikings
Thielen, Cousins join rare company in loss to Rams
Adam Thielen reached 100 yards receiving for the fourth consecutive game to open the season, and Kirk Cousins picked up his second 400-yard passing game.
