Federer moves forward, but Kerber goes out at Wimbledon
Eight-time men's champion Roger Federer moved into the third round at Wimbledon. Defending women's champion Angelique Kerber went out in the second.
Sports
The Latest: Defending champion Kerber loses at Wimbledon
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
Golf
Drive to succeed: Koepka relishes courses like beefed-up TPC Twin Cities
In Brooks Koepka's world, difficult is good, and the more demanding a course, the better.
Sports
American sprinters relishing open races in life after Bolt
In the post-Bolt world of sprinting, top American runners are enjoying new rivalries and more open races.
Twins
Twins give a little bit extra, edge Oakland 4-3 in 12 innings
Mitch Garver's sharp single to left scored Byron Buxton in the 12th inning to complete the Twins' rally in Oakland.