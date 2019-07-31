More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Is Trae Waynes the fastest of the Vikings?
It's a matter the players love to argue and one that remains unsettled.
Twins
Kiermaier (HR, 3B) returns to lead Rays past Red Sox 8-5
Kevin Kiermaier felt he had something to prove to the Charlotte Stone Crabs, where he played in two games while working his way back from a left thumb sprain.
Twins
Allen released by Twins, ending comeback effort
Cody Allen — the Indians' career saves leader with 149 — failed to rediscover his effectiveness this season.
Twins
Mets score 3 in 9th, beat White Sox 4-2 for 6th straight win
Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Michael Conforto added a two-run single and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Wednesday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.
Golf
Kate Smith wins Minnesota Women's State Open in playoff
Kate Smith of Detroit Country Club made a 25-foot birdie putt to win a two-hole playoff and the championship.