Wild
Blue Jackets clinch playoff spot despite OT loss to Pens
The Pittsburgh Penguins battled back to force overtime and picked up a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who still got the point they needed to clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season.
Twins
Happy landings: Home runs lift Twins to victory over Seattle at chilly Target Field
Miguel Sano, Mitch Garver and Eddie Rosario each belted home runs for the Twins in Thursday's 4-2 win.
Sports
McGregor involved in backstage melee ahead of UFC 223
UFC star Conor McGregor has turned himself into police in the wake of a backstage melee he instigated after a news conference for one of…
Wild
Devils make playoffs for first time since 2012
As five years of hockey frustration ended for the New Jersey Devils, players embraced, raised their sticks to salute their long-suffering fans and just imagined what the future held.
Gophers
Early goals stand up, UMD hangs on to defeat Ohio State in Frozen Four semis
The Bulldogs scored twice in the game's first 3:04 and rode the momentum into Saturday's national championship, their second title game in a row.
