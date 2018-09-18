More from Star Tribune
Nation
SunTrust's online banking outage enters third day
Customers of the large regional bank SunTrust are experiencing a third day of outages and difficulties from its online banking services, a particular problem for its customers in North and South Carolina who are currently dealing with Hurricane Florence.
National
Woodward's "Fear" already a million-seller
Bob Woodward's "Fear" is already a million-seller.
Variety
How to have a Yes Day with your kids
To get the most out of a Yes Day (which is usually celebrated annually), tell your kids about the concept, your ground rules and your…
National
Arrest shows challenge of keeping rogues off Border Patrol
The arrest of a Border Patrol supervisor on allegations that he killed four women calls new attention to the agency's problems keeping rogue officers off its force as it faces intense pressure to hire thousands more agents.
Home & Garden
Pair of owls are likely barred, not great grays
Q: Last night I saw two great gray owls flying around our neighborhood, moving from the fence to street signs to front-yard trees. What is…
