United CEO: No more pilot training needed on new Boeing jet
The CEO of United Airlines says his pilots don't need any additional training on the new Boeing jet that is at the center of the investigation into a deadly crash in Indonesia.
National
Michigan GOP advances bill to make ballot drives harder
Michigan Republicans moved Wednesday to curtail ballot initiatives by advancing a measure limiting how many signatures could come from any one region of the state, the latest proposal assailed by critics as an unconstitutional, lame-duck power grab from incoming Democratic officeholders or voters.
Variety
The Latest: Prosecutor asks for life for teen school shooter
The latest on a teen pleading guilty to a fatal school shooting in South Carolina (all times local):
Variety
Attorneys for ex-Baylor student break silence over rape case
Attorneys for a former Baylor University student accused of rape have broken their silence after a judge allowed the former fraternity president to avoid serving jail time, attacking the woman who accused their client of assaulting her.
National
Nebraska city keeps paying Kobach to defend immigration rule
An eastern Nebraska city will continue paying former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach at least $10,000 a year to defend its immigration ordinance even though the last legal challenge to the rule ended in 2014.
