Minnehaha Falls is now a giant, frozen display of huge icicles. The waterfall drops 53 feet in Minneapolis but is now frozen solid. Visitors can look at the falls from an overlook, but officials discourage anyone from going down into the basin because of the danger of falling ice. The falls attracts more than 850,000 visitors a year,

Minnehaha Falls is now a giant, frozen display of huge icicles. The waterfall drops 53 feet in Minneapolis but is now frozen solid. Visitors can look at the falls from an overlook, but officials discourage anyone from going down into the basin because of the danger of falling ice. The falls attracts more than 850,000 visitors a year,