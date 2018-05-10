More from Star Tribune
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The…
National
Serious illness sidelines police cat, another sought
A suburban Detroit police department says a cat set to be deputized for therapeutic purposes and public appearances has developed a serious illness.
Books
Pulitzer board to conduct review of Junot Diaz accusations
The Pulitzer Prize Board says Junot Diaz will not serve as the chairman of its board amid a review of sexual misconduct allegations against the author.
Celebrities
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney tells grads to have courage
Amal Clooney urged young students at Vanderbilt University to have courage, citing some of the human rights cases she has worked on, because it inspires others and creates rights for future generations.
Music
Stevie Wonder plans shows to promote love, stop hate
Stevie Wonder discussed politics, talked pop culture and poked fun at his eyesight — sometimes all at once — between playing his hits at a tiny West Hollywood club in preparation for a series of shows.
