Lynx
WNBA cut short labor contract after 2019 season
WNBA players have exercised their right to terminate their collective bargaining agreement after the 2019 season, cutting the deal short by two years.
Wolves
National spotlight shines on Rose after 50-point game
Part of the discussion that emerged: how to balance Rose's big basketball moment with past accusations off the court.
Sports
Breeders' Cup: Handicapper Johnny Love's Day 1 picks
The first day of the Breeders' Cup is all about the 2-year-olds, and by the end of the day we should have a pretty good clue about the Kentucky Derby favorites for 2019.
Wolves
Wolves show off Prince tribute uniforms at Paisley Park
The Wolves will wear the uniforms eight times this year, including five times at home, and they go on sale to the public next week.
Vikings
Friendly competition, respect among Vikings receivers
Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, and tight end Kyle Rudolph, gave insight into their respect for one another, their work ethic, and the friendly competition of pushing each other to get better.
