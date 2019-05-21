More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Diggs skips OTAs; Rookie Bradbury plays center, Elflein moves to guard
Pat Elflein, entering his third NFL season, is making the transition back to guard after 30 games as the Vikings center.
Sports
St. Thomas will 'involuntarily' leave MIAC by spring of 2021
The MIAC announced Wednesday that St. Thomas "will be involuntarily removed" from the conference that it joined as an original member in 1920.
High Schools
Listen: Spring sports dodge raindrops as the playoff season kicks in
In the latest Talking Preps podcast, David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen talk coach ouster transparency, a boys' volleyball first, girls' and boys' lacrosse and golf to admire, the first boys' tennis teams reaching state, and a former football metro player of the year set to coach basketball.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph still hopes deal with Vikings can be reached
The Vikings, as part of a new deal, could easily lower Rudolph's 2019 salary cap number by taking a similar approach to the one they used with Eric Kendricks last week.
Sports
Maximum Security breezes through workout at Monmouth Park
Maximum Security has breezed through four furlongs at Monmouth Park.