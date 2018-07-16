France fans did justice to their team's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, pouring into Paris' Champs-Elysees Avenue by the tens of thousands to celebrate with cheers, stomping and song in an explosion of joy mimicked in cities around the nation.

