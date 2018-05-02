More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Lawyer: Stockholm truck attack suspect should get life
The defense lawyer of an Uzbek man who has confessed to ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm last year, killing five people and injuring 14 others, says his client should get a life sentence.
World
UK: 450,000 women missed out on breast cancer test
Britain's health minister has apologized for what he called a "serious failure" that resulted in hundreds of thousands of women not being invited to their final screening test for breast cancer.
World
Cyprus and Israel look to settle gas dispute
Cyprus' energy minister says companies with a stake in a gas field off the east Mediterranean island will sit down with an Israeli company to settle a dispute over how much the field extends into Israeli waters.
World
109 in custody in Paris over May Day violence
Some 109 people were in custody in Paris Wednesday suspected of offenses including carrying prohibited weapons and firing projectiles after May Day protests against reforms by French President Emmanuel Macron turned violent, French authorities said.
World
Germany budget plan foresees no new debt through 2022
The German Cabinet has approved a budget for 2018 and a longer-term outlook through 2022 that foresees no new debt.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.