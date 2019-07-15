More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greece announces bond issue, first under new government
Authorities in Greece say the country is planning tap financial markets with the issue of a 7-year bond, the first under the new conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis.
Music
Cuban singer becomes pioneer of #MeToo movement on island
Dianelys Alfonso has a bold presence — brightly colored tattoos, spandex bodysuits, Technicolor hair — and a clarion voice that won her the label "Goddess of Cuba" for her turns on songs ranging from ballads to reggaeton.
World
Death of British YouTuber raises fears over e-scooter safety
The death of a British YouTuber in an electric scooter accident has raised concerns about the safety of the increasingly popular vehicles.
World
The Latest: US, EU promise support to tackle Ebola
The Latest on Ebola (all times local):
World
Workers recover hundreds of bodies from Syrian mass grave
A local official in Syria's Raqqa says workers have so far unearthed 313 bodies from a mass grave discovered last month near the northern city.