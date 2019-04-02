More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
US stocks move lower in early trading after a 3-day rally
U.S. stocks moved broadly lower on Wall Street in early trading on Tuesday, reversing course from a three-day rally.
Nation
Millennial Money: Credit basics you need to know
just turn to your bank, credit card issuer or one of the many apps and websites out there.
Nation
Passenger has whole plane to himself on flight from Lithuania to Italy
A Lithuanian man flying to Italy got a pleasant surprise when he boarded the plane: He was the only passenger on the Boeing 737-800.
Variety
Ford hopes revamped Escape can recapture lost SUV buyers
In the auto industry, it's pretty well known that if you don't revamp your vehicles every few years, buyers will flee to companies with newer models.
National
Wisconsin voters have another partisan choice for high court
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race being decided Tuesday won't result in an immediate change in the ideological leaning of the court, but the stakes were high for both sides because it could make it possible for liberals to win majority control next year.