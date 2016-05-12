C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer chats with CineSport's Justin Shackil about the ejections in the Reds' 5-4 loss on Wednesday to the Pirates and Tony Cingrani's role in the bullpen.

C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer chats with CineSport's Justin Shackil about the ejections in the Reds' 5-4 loss on Wednesday to the Pirates and Tony Cingrani's role in the bullpen.