More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Cilic, de Minaur head to 5th set after 1 a.m.
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Twins
Berrios suffers another short start in Twins loss to Texas
Jose Berrios posted his fifth consecutive short start on Saturday, leaving in the fourth inning of the Twins 7-4 loss to the Rangers after just four innings during which he gave up three of the Rangers four home runs.
Sports
Where Brian Robison ranks in various Vikings statistics
decade and moreBrian Robison's statistics in 11 Vikings seasons and his ranking in team history in each category:Sacks 60 T5Fumbles forced 13 T6* Reg.-season games…
Vikings
Green-out: No. 12 Notre Dame beats No. 14 Michigan 24-17
The Michigan-Notre Dame series returned after a three-year hiatus and the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish became the latest rival to get the best of Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.