More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Acuna hit by Urena's first pitch; Braves, Marlins brawl
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s streak of leadoff homers in three straight games ended when the Marlins' Jose Urena hit him with his first pitch, triggering a melee that led to benches and bullpens for Atlanta and Miami emptying twice.
Vikings
Diggs, Thielen talk Vikings practices with Jacksonville
Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen talked today about what they'll gain from practicing with the Jaguars and their confidence in quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Vikings
Marrone, Jaguars in Minnesota to work and show respect
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke today about how he respects the Vikings organization and wants to create a mutually beneficial atmosphere while practicing with the team.
Vikings
Hartman: Zimmer pleased with Vikings' progress in training camp
The Vikings' offensive line needs to get healthy, but Mike Zimmer sees signs of progress from training camp in Eagan.
Vikings
Coliseum eager to host Trojans, Rams amid renovation project
In Hollywood, even a 95-year-old celebrity isn't too old for a facelift.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.