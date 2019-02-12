More from Star Tribune
Congress urged to fully open banks to marijuana industry
Banking officials are urging Congress to fully open the doors of the U.S. bank system to the legal marijuana industry.
Mississippi advances ban on abortion after fetal heartbeat
Mississippi is working toward enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, in a race with other states to push a legal challenge to the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.
Tech mogul, Marsy's Law advocate faces drug charges in Vegas
Authorities in Nevada have filed felony drug charges against a California tech billionaire and victim rights advocate arrested in August with what police said were briefcases full of drugs.
The Latest: More troops heading to US-Mexico border
The Latest on congressional border security negotiations and President Donald Trump (all times local):
Redistricting reformers hopeful about legislation this year
Lawmakers who want to reform the redistricting process in North Carolina say uncertainty over pending map litigation and the shaky balance of power at the legislature make them more optimistic their ideas will be voted on this year.
