More From Politics
National
Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.
National
Rhode Island governor becomes chair of Democratic group
Weeks after an election that boosted its membership, the Democratic Governors Association selected Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as its new chairwoman on Saturday.
National
Significant life, career dates of George H.W. Bush
Significant dates in the life of former President George H.W. Bush:— June 12, 1924: George Herbert Walker Bush is born in Milton, Massachusetts.— June 12,…
National
Presidents, others praise former President George H.W. Bush
Praise for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday: (He) "was a man of the highest character. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful…
National
The Latest: Germany's Merkel praises George H.W. Bush
The Latest on the death of former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):
