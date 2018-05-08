More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
US questions why power not fully restored in Puerto Rico
Federal legislators grilled U.S. and Puerto Rico officials on Tuesday on why power has not been fully restored to the island nearly eight months after Hurricane Maria, and as a new storm season looms.
World
52 hospitalized in apparent school poisoning in Ukraine
Authorities in Ukraine are investigating an outbreak of sickness believed to be a poisoning that sent 50 students and two teachers to the hospital in the city of Cherkasy.
World
Muslim minority communities meet in UAE to talk challenges
The United Arab Emirates has hosted a forum for the first time that gathers Islamic community leaders from countries around the world where Muslims are minorities.
World
Netanyahu opposition to Iran deal not shared by all Israelis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an outspoken opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, but some in Israel's government and security establishment see it as a least-bad option that should be preserved.
World
Trump will withdraw U.S. from Iran nuclear deal, sources say
It wasn't immediately clear which sanctions would be lifted under the deal that Trump plans to immediately re-impose.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.