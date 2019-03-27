More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves are using Towns more and better under Saunders
NBA Insider: One reason for Karl-Anthony Towns' blossoming statistics could be Ryan Saunders' nuanced and analytical take on getting him the ball in productive spots on the floor.
Gophers
Scoggins: Tennessee basketball star admits he's a nerd, but he sure can play, too
Basketball represents only a sliver of Williams' interests. His life has many interesting layers beyond his burning desire to lead the Vols to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
Gophers
Michigan vs. Texas Tech prediction: Our NCAA tournament game breakdown
Two of the best defenses remaining will face different challenges: Michigan in trying to contain Jarrett Culver, and Texas Tech in facing one of the nation's best coaches, John Beilein.
Gophers
Gonzaga vs. Florida State prediction: Our NCAA tournament game breakdown
This a rematch of FSU's upset of Gonzaga in last year's Sweet 16.
Sports
Federer reaches quarters in Miami, Halep eyes No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer will face a hectic few days if he's going to win another Miami Open.