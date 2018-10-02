More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Former FBI agent defends work on Jacob Wetterling investigation
Retired investigator says Heinrich arrest was a "Hail Mary" to elicit a confession.
Local
MSP plane cleaners say they were fired; employer says they were just in some trouble
Leader of all-Muslim cleaning crew said they took a prayer break when they had no planes to clean.
South Metro
Dakota County attorney won't take up Ellison case, urges police investigation
Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal forwarded the DFL Party's report to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to avoid a conflict of interest. Backstrom said he would review only findings by law enforcement.
National
Wisconsin Legislature to return for Kimberly-Clark
The Wisconsin Legislature plans to return the week after the November election for a lame duck session to vote on a $100 million tax incentive bill that would keep paper products maker Kimberly-Clark from shuttering a plant that employs about 500 people.
National
Prosecutor will review Ellison case only after police probe
A Minnesota prosecutor said Tuesday that he would agree to review allegations of domestic abuse against U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison only if a formal complaint is first investigated by law enforcement.
