Forecast: Wintry afternoon mix turns to snow tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Israeli exit polls show Netanyahu edging ahead
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be headed toward re-election early Wednesday, as exit polls and partial results showed him edging ahead of his main competitor in a tight race that was seen as a referendum on the long-serving leader.
Gophers
Carter Coughlin on being a Vikings fan
The Gophers linebacker talked to the media Tuesday.
Wild
Wild confident it can rebound quickly from down season
Wild players cleaned out their lockers Tuesday, as the team reconvened at Xcel Energy Center to discuss how to improve after missing out on the playoffs.
Gophers
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck moves practice
The Vikings let them work out at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the team's practice facility.