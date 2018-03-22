More from Star Tribune
Forecast: Low of 29; clouds of any Friday night snow/rain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Hughes: Twins have decisions to make
Twins righthander Phil Hughes says he's glad he pitched well Thursday in his final Florida start, and now he'll wait for Twins to decide about his role.
Politics
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday that paves the way for imposing tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese imports to punish Beijing for what he said is the theft of American technology and Chinese pressure on U.S. companies to hand it over.
Nation
Sacramento police shoot unarmed black man
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands, then shouted "Gun! Gun! Gun!" moments before fatally shooting the man, who turned out to be unarmed, audio from body camera footage released by Sacramento police shows.
Video
Forecast: When will the weekend snow arrive?
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
