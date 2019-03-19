More from Star Tribune
Forecast: Sunny with a high of 46
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Cyclone, floods devastate Mozambique port city
The Red Cross says that as much as 90 percent of Mozambique's central port city of Beira has been damaged or destroyed by tropical Cyclone Idai.
Nation
Historic Mississippi River basin flooding forecast
The National Weather Service forecasts major to historic flooding along portions of the Missouri and Mississippi River basins for the rest of this week.
MN United
Allianz Field 'opens' with songs and scarves in St. Paul
The ceremonial opening comes as the final touches are put in place ahead of the Minnesota United FC's first home game April 13.
Twins
Berrios working on his curveball to prepare for season
The 2018 All-Star already has a good curve, but he wants to throw a second one that has more straight up-and-down movement.