Wild
Wild resumes playoff push without Koivu
The Wild continues its battle for a playoff spot without captain Mikko Koivu, who will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and meniscus in his right knee.
Local
Traffic camera shows shooting incident on I-35W
A St. Paul man is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting a Minneapolis school bus driver in an apparent road rage incident amid a snowstorm on a busy interstate.
Video
Forecast: Snow will continue through the afternoon commute
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Take a look at St. Paul police's newest less-lethal weapon
The St. Paul Police Department is beginning a trial deployment of pepper ball launchers, a less-lethal tool they say gives them greater range and flexibility when facing armed threats.
Video
Video shows train leave with baby but not dad
A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.
