More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Fleck on the Gophers' upset win against Penn State
P.J. Fleck spoke Saturday after the Gophers beat Penn State 31-26
Gophers
Gophers QB Morgan accumulated 339 yards in beating Penn State 31-26
Tanner Morgan spoke after Saturday's game at TCF Bank Stadium
Gophers
Carter Coughlin, Antoine Winfield Jr. reflect on historic win vs. Penn State
Carter Coughlin and Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke Saturday after the Gophers' 31-26 win against Penn State
Video
Forecast: Low of 27; considerable cloudiness ahead of a cooldown
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Priest with experience in exorcism explains identifying targets
The Rev. Vincent Lampert answers common questions about exorcisms.