Vikings
Access Vikings: Border battle up next
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the Vikings may keep running back Dalvin Cook out for the rest of the regular season in order to rest him for the playoffs.
Vikings
Kirk Cousins: 'It's always a work in progress'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he would love to get a win against Green Bay and be able to erase his streak of coming up short as a starter when it comes to playing on Monday nights in the NFL.
Video
Forecast: Low of 21; clouds and more warmth on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: 'It's not all on him'
Despite the fact that quarterback Kirk Cousins has yet to win a Monday night football game, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer backs his quarterback saying he has played outstanding this year and says the blame shouldn't fall on Cousins if they lose to Green Bay.
Sports
Dalvin Cook says Vikings maintain 'next man up mentality'
With the possibility of running back Dalvin Cook not being able to play against Green Bay due to a shoulder injury, he says Minnesota has enough depth at the position to play well in his absence.