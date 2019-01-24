More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, windy with plummeting temps
Gusty winds will drop wind chills tonight to -25.
Variety
Westminster dog show unveils new breeds
Two new breeds. Sixteen new syllables. The grand basset griffon Vendeen (pronounced: grahnd bah-SAY' grih-FAHN' vahn-DAY'-ahn) and the Nederlandse kooikerhondje (pronounced NAY'-dehr-lahn-seh KOY'-kehr-hahnd-jeh) make their debuts at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show next month, each getting a nationally televised turn among the more than 190 breeds on the purple carpet at the nation's premier canine contest.
Nation
Telescopes capture moon impact during eclipse
Astronomers managed to capture the moment of an impact during this week's eclipsed moon. Spanish astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo of the University of Huelva said Wednesday it appears a rock from a comet slammed into the moon during the total lunar eclipse late Sunday and early Monday. The strike was seen by telescopes in Spain and elsewhere as a bright flash.
Video
Forecast: Light snow then plunging temps, gusty winds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild heads into All-Star break on a roll
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-2 win over the Avalanche in her Wild wrap-up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.