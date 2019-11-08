More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Forecast: Increasing clouds; high of 35
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Cottage Grove police chief: 'It could have been much worse'
A man being pursued by law enforcement for two armed carjackings barged into a Cottage Grove home, briefly took four occupants hostage and was fatally shot by officers while trying to flee.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 8
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 8
World
Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans
A mother and two sons were laid to rest in hand-hewn pine coffins in a single grave dug out of the rocky soil on Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine American women and children dead.
Wild
Wild nearly completes comeback, falls to Sharks in San Jose
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 6-5 loss to the Sharks Thursday.