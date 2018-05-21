Nation

RESTRICTION SUMMARY: AP CLIENTS ONLY SHOTLIST: ASSOCIATED PRESS – AP CLIENTS ONLY Pahoa, Hawaii – 20 May 2018: 1. Various shots of lava entering ocean from with clouds coming away from it 2. Tight shot of grass with lava glow. 3 Various shots of lava exploding from fissures, flowing into ocean. 4. Various of Honolulu Star-Advertiser photographer Jamm Aquino. barely seen in smoke and ash 5. Various of lava STORYLINE: White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass billowed into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano poured into the ocean, creating yet another hazard from an eruption that began more than two weeks ago: A toxic steam cloud.