More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Forecast: Brace for the cold and wind
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Loyola, Villanova and Michigan talk Final Four
Cameron Krutwig, Jalen Brunson, Omari Spellman, Mikal Bridges, Jordan Poole and Duncan Robinson talk in San Antonio
MN United
Minnesota United outside back Tyrone Mears on playing his old Atlanta team
The Minnesota United plays host to its fellow 2017 MLS expansion team on Saturday.
Twins
Odorizzi: Nervous in debut but results were good
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he was nervous to be an Opening Day starter, but used it to his advantage.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Wintry mix, high 42
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.