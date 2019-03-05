More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
Forecast: A few flakes with a high around 16
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
80 arrests at Sacramento police shooting protest
A protest over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police has ended with at least 80 arrests, police said. Among those detained were clergy and a reporter.
Sports
Trump honors NDSU football champs with fast food
President Donald Trump celebrated the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House Monday with a lunch that includes Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
Nation
California girls found safe: 'they saved each other'
Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
Politics
Hillary Clinton on 2020: 'I'm not running'
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."